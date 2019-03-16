Models glam up 4th day of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Autumn Winter

The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019 on Saturday witnessed a combination of colourful dresses, modernity and social issues. Four-day event started on March 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. Prominent models up the glamour quotient with ramp walk. At the event, renowned fashion designers like Nikhita Tandon and Karishma Deepa Sondhi showcased their collection. Interestingly, this year, designers focused on sustainability, green fashion, and environmental consciousness. Fashion designer like Nikhita Tandon in her new collection showcases the undertones of Ocean and water inspired colours which is one of the most basic and important resources, and resembles nature at its best. Nikhita through collection wanted to remind people that it's high time we should take a stand to save our environment and the oceans. Nikhita's show stopper Warina Hussain also appreciated her collection by saying that she is using her designs to convey her thoughts.