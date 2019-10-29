It's a mockery of Indian democracy: Anand Sharma on EU delegation's J-K visit

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma stated that inviting European Parliament delegation to Jammu and Kashmir is a "mockery of Indian democracy". He said, "It's a mockery of Indian democracy. There was no need for the government to embarrass the country. By inviting highly controversial group of European Union (EU) MPs, who do not represent the mainstream ideologies and political parties in their own countries, by denying your own parliamentarian privileges and rights, the government has insulted the Parliament of India."