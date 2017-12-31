Mock parliaments to be organised in every district: PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat'
With the year coming to its end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat', asserted the importance of mock parliaments to propagate a constructive deliberation on public policies. He thought of having such platforms in every district of India to help promote problem-solving skills in the youth which would further make them future-ready. He proposed for a mock parliament for the next Independence Day in Delhi which will see participants from all around India. A spirit of revolution should stay at the heart of the youth, the PM remarked.