After Mobile, Indian Super League Set to be Included in EA Sports FIFA's PC And Console Versions

Sports games developer and publisher Electronic Arts is set to include Indian Super League in its PC and console version of its famous FIFA series, according to a report. The game, published by EA Sports, a division of EA, already includes ISL as part of its FIFA Mobile and reportedly, the rising popularity and demands from fans has resulted in the latest development.

“EA Sports FIFA will include ISL on the console (PlayStation, XBox, Nintendo Switch) and PC versions of FIFA 22. Electronic Arts (EA) and FSDL will sign the final paperworks in the days to come. This is as a follow-up to the league’s inclusion on FIFA Mobile. That happened nearly two years ago,” Khel Now quoted sources as saying.

The decision is a testament to the growing popularity of the league. The various ISL clubs have also been asked to finalise their kits for the upcoming season well in advance than the previous year so as to share the designs with EA Sports.

“Teams should finalise kit designs earlier than last season, as they need to submit them to EA Sports,” the website quoted sources as saying.

The Indian national football team already is part of the popular game since 2012.

The game allows players to to customise their favourite teams and simulate fixtures between clubs belonging to different leagues from across the world.

French star Kylian Mbappe will feature in the FIFA 22 cover and will thus become the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo to be repeated as the cover star.

