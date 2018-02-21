MobiKwik activates services on Bharat Bill Payments System

MobiKwik, an issuer-independent digital financial services platform, mobile wallet major and payment gateway announced that users across India, including those from rural and semi-rural areas can now pay their utility and convenience bills using the wallet. The announcement comes after the company integrated its payment services with National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) Bharat Bill Payments System and will also soon launch as Bharat Bill Payments Operating Unit (BBPOU). The BBPS is a tiered structure for operating the bill payment system in the country under a single brand. The NPCI will function as the authorised Bharat Bill Payment Central Unit (BBPCU), which will be responsible for setting business standards, rules and procedures for technical and business requirements for all the participants.