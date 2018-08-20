Mobiistar appoints new VP for sales in India

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Vietnam-based smartphone maker Mobiistar on Monday appointed Hardeep Singh Johar as the Vice President for Sales (North and East) in India.

With the brand venturing into the offline space, Johar will focus on strategic business expansion and customer and distributor relationship management.

"We are excited to have Hardeep onboard. With his vast experience and hardworking nature, we are curious to witness the heights to which he takes Mobiistar," Carl Ngo, CEO and Co-founder, Mobiistar India and Global, said in a statement.

Prior to this, Johar has worked with brands like Gionee, Tata Teleservices, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Aircel, Philips, Godrej and Titan.

"The smartphone market in India is one of the most dynamic in the world. I am excited to take on the challenge to firmly establish Mobiistar among the top five smartphone brands in the affordable segment," Johar said.

Founded in 2009, Mobiistar in May debuted two affordable smartphones "XQ Dual" and "CQ" for Rs 7,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively, in India.

