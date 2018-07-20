Mob Lynching, WhatsApp may restrict forwards to 5 chats

The government has shot off another notice to WhatsApp asking it to come out with effective solutions to curb the menace of fake news beyond just labelling forwards. It also warned the company that mediums used for propagation of rumours are liable to be treated as 'abettors' and can face legal consequences if they remain "mute spectators". Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been under fire from the Indian government over fake news. In India, now WhatsApp said it will also test a lower limit of five chats - individual or group chats - at a time and remove the quick forward button next to media messages.