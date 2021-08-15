Mob gheraos HURL Sindri after worker found dead

Dhanbad, Aug 15 (PTI) A mob gheraoed the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) Sindri in Jharkhand and stopped work after the body of a contractual worker was found in the factory premises, police said.

The worker identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, a resident of Sindri Rohrabadh 7 no quarter was on night duty. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the factory campus on Saturday morning, the police said.

As news of the mysterious death of the worker spread, relatives of the deceased along with thousands of local people gheraoed the HURL premises demanding compensation to the family of Singh, a job to the dependent and a probe into the death.

Officer in-charge of Sindri police station Sudhir Kumar Singh who rushed to the spot immediately to tackle the mob, said police were investigating the death.

'Since deceased was local ( Sindri) resident thousands of people gheraoed the factory after taking the body in possession. There was no sign of injury on the body. However, only after postmortem the reason of the death could be known', Singh said.

Later the DSP Sindri, Abhishek Kumar reached the spot and mediated to settle the issue. Under the agreement reached the outsourcing company for which the worker was working will provide the family of the deceased Rs 14 lakh as compensation and a dependent of the family will be given a job.

Later the police pacified the people and the matter is under investigation.

HURL Sindri is a joint venture of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Coal India Limited (CIL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCI). Its annual urea production capacity is 12.7 MT. PTI COR IKD RG RG