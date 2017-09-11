Mo Farah Wins Great North Run For Record Fourth Straight Year

The 34-year-old overcame New Zealand's Jake Robertson in a thrilling duel to win in one hour six seconds.

New Delhi: Britain’s Mo Farah claimed a record fourth successive victory in the 37th Great North Run on Sunday. The 34-year-old overcame New Zealand’s Jake Robertson in a thrilling duel to win in one hour six seconds, the BBC reported.

London Marathon winner Mary Keitany of Kenya surged to her third victory in the women’s race in 1:05:59.

Three-time runner-up Simon Lawson won the men’s wheelchair race and Manuela Schar broke the course record by over a minute in the women’s wheelchair event. Farah equals the number of victories in the race by Kenyan Benson Masya, who won in 1991, 1992, 1994 and 1996.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist, who ended his track career with victory in the 5,000m in Zurich last month, timed his push for the line to perfection to pass Robertson and finish six seconds clear.

“That was really, really tough,” Farah told the BBC. “I think it was a lack of training really. “With four miles to go I was hanging on – but I managed to believe in myself and know that at the end I can sprint.”

“The kick worked for me and I’m really enjoying myself and living the dream. I’m so pleased with how the season has gone.” Keitany, meanwhile, broke clear of the pack in the opening stages and set a tough pace as she finished one minute and 45 seconds clear of fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot, who won last year.

Caroline Kipkirui, who pushed hard to keep pace with compatriot Keitany up until the eight-mile mark, finished third in 1:09:52. Britain’s Sammi Kinghorn, competing in the women’s wheelchair race, finished second in her first half-marathon in 52:47.