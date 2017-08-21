Mo Farah Ends His Track Career With 3,000m Win at Birmingham Diamond League

British great Mo Farah cruised home in the 3,000m at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting on Sunday. The 34-year-old athlete is switching to road racing in 2018. He completed his race in seven minutes 38.64 seconds.

“This is it. All I dreamed of as a youngster was running for Britain,” the double Olympic champion said.

“Emotion was high, not as high as London but it was the last time at home.

“While I was racing I was just trying to think about race and who was there.

“It means everything to me to be four times Olympic champion (2012/16 doubles) it is all I dreamt of as a youngster was running for Britain,” Farah added after his race.

Farah won his sixth World Championship gold in London earlier this month and also has four Olympic titles to his name.

Farah has won more world-level track gold medals than any other British athlete in the history of the game.

Farah will race for the last time on the track at the Zurich Diamond League meeting on Thursday and finish his season at September’s Great North Run.

In other field events, Jamaica’s double Olympic individual sprint winner Elaine Thompson won the 100m world final in 10.93sec.