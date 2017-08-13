Mo Farah accuses media of `trying to destroy` his achievements

London [UK], August 14 (ANI): British sprinter Mo Farah has accused sections of media of trying to "destroy" his track achievements over his relationship with his coach Alberto Salazar.

After ending his major championship career on the track with a shock defeat in the 5,000 metres on Saturday at the World Championships in London, Farah said his achievements were purely because of his hard work.

"History doesn't lie," the Briton was quoted as saying by the Guardian. "What I achieved over the years, people are proud of me. You can write what you like. The fact is I've achieved what I have from hard work and dedication. Putting my balls on the line, year after year and delivering for my country," he added.

Farah has worked with Salazar since 2011, winning four Olympic gold medals and six world titles.

And the American is under investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency. Both he and Farah deny they have ever broken anti-doping rules.

"It's like a broken record, repeating myself," said Farah.

"If I've crossed the line, if Alberto's crossed the line, why bring it up year after year, making it into headlines? I've achieved what I have achieved - you're trying to destroy it," he insisted.

The 34-year-old further said that sometimes, he finds it bizarre how certain people in the media write certain things to sell their stories.

"Sometimes I find it bizarre how certain people write certain things to suit how they want to sell the story. You guys get to me - you never write the facts. The fact is, over the years, I have achieved a lot through hard work and pain," he said.

The Briton, however, did not reveal whether he would coached by Salazar next year.(ANI)