MMCC Pune emerge champions of Red Bull varsity cricket national final

Mohali, June 1 (IANS) Marathwada Mitramandals College of Commerce (MMCC) Pune defeated Rizvi Mumbai to emerge the champions of the Red Bull Campus Cricket National finals held here.

The MMCC, who reached the final, defeating Swami Shraddhanand College of New Delhi, will now represent India in the world finals of this global T20 college cricket tournament in Sri Lanka later this year.

"I am delighted to be part of a tournament like Red Bull Campus Cricket which gives exposure and opportunities for aspiring cricketers to enhance their skills," technical director of Red Bull campus cricket Javagal Srinath said.

"Many youngsters tend to drop out of colleges in order to pursue their dreams in the world of cricket but this tournament helps to improve their game without comprising on academics. Red Bull Campus Cricket is a step in the direction of providing cricket at the college a good lift and recognition," he added.

Amrit Kaur Gill, Additional Principal secretary to Chief Minister and Director Sports, Government of Punjab, who graced the final match said: "I am elated to witness such high level of competition at the university cricket level. Would like to congratulate Red Bull for investing in cricket at the grassroots level, like they have been doing through the past editions and continue their amazing endeavor.

