MMA Fighter Murders Powerlifting Champion in Street Fight

Russian Power-lifter Andrei Drachev was allegedly murdered by Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Anar Ziranov after the duo were involved in a brutal street fight in Khabarovsk (Russia) on Monday.

Russian Power-lifter Andrei Drachev was allegedly murdered by Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Anar Ziranov after the duo were involved in a brutal street fight in Khabarovsk (Russia) on Monday.

The Russian Police said that they are still looking for the suspect who is on the run after committing the crime.

"The man suspected of inflicting deadly injuries to Drachev is still at large, and law enforcement officers are carrying out measures aimed at detaining the suspect," said Ilya Gudkov, a senior aide to the head of the Khabarovsk Territory's Investigative Committee.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the duo were involved in an heated altercation in the cafe over which sport was better and later, they took their fight outside where this unfortunate incident happened.

Ziranov first kicked Drachev in the face which left the power-lifter reeling on the ground. Then the MMA fighter unleashed a barrage of punches on Drachev face while he lay unconscious on the ground. Drachev was taken to the hospital after this assault but he succumbed to his injuries.





Drachev was a well-know athlete on the circuit and he also won the silver medal at the 2011 world power-lifting championships in the Czech Republic.