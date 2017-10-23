Mladenovic joins Top 10 WTA rankings

Madrid, Oct 23 (IANS) Romanian Simona Halep maintained the top spot of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday as Kristina Mladenovic of France joined the top-10 list.

The 26-year-old Romanian star was followed by Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza.

Czech Karolina Pliskova came in third, ahead of fourth-placed Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

France's Caroline Garcia and Briton Johanna Konta jumped one spot each to hold the eighth and ninth positions respectively.

Mladenovic jumped three positions to occupy the 10th spot, while Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova dropped enough to leave the Top 10 list.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,675 points

2. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,635

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,105

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,000

5. Venus Williams (US) 4,642

6. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,640

7. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,510

8. Caroline Garcia (France) 3,795

9. Johanna Konta (Britain) 3,610

10. Kristina Mladenovic (France) 2,885.

--IANS

pur/mr