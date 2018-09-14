mjunction joins hands with Sporty Solutionz

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Indias B2B e-commerce company, mjunction on Friday announced a tie-up with Sporty Solutionz Private Ltd to provide innovative digital solutions to the global and national sports federations, sports media rights and commercial property owners.

With this development, mjunction and Sporty Solutionz will together take the revolutionary technology to the global sports market.

mjunction has created a benchmark with the successful e-auction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) media rights earlier this year.

On the partnership, Sporty Solutionz CEO, Ashish Chadha said: "it was the best thing to happen to the sports fraternity - from players, associations and administrators to the entrepreneurs and corporates in the business of sports.

"Through our combined experience and resources, we will not only help bring transparency in sport world's commercial eco-system but also ease out the entire rights, tendering and sales processes.

"Sporty Solutionz and mjunction together are committed to fill that void. It will be a continuous process. Our joint aim is to bring in revolutionary tech changes that will not just fulfil the needs of the sports business world, but will lead the digital growth of this sphere from the front," Ashish added.

--IANS

gau/bg