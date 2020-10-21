Mizoram Police pay tribute to police personnel who laid down lives in line of duty

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Mizoram Police on Wednesday held commemoration parades in the state capital and district and battalion headquarters to pay tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"Police today held commemoration parade in the state capital, district and battalion headquarters to pay tribute to their martyrs, who have sacrificed their lives for service to the society and security of the nation. DGP SBK Singh paid respect to martyrs in Aizawl," Mizoram Police said .

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial in the national capital on Police Commemoration Day 2020. (ANI)