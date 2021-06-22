Mizoram Minister Offers Rs 1 Lakh to Parents With Most Children

Mizoram's Sports Minister, Rober Romawiya Royte, has announced a new reward for any parent that will have the most number of children in the state. Rs 1 lakh will be given to the parent in a step to encourage the population growth of the state.

Mizoram's Lowering Population

While the rest of India is advocating a population control policy and promoting family planning, this step in Mizoram comes amid the increasing infertility rate and the decreasing growth rate of the Mizo population.

Mizoram has a population density of only 52 people per square kilometre, second lowest after Arunachal Pradesh. The national average is 382 people per square kilometre.

To address this concern, Mr Royte announced that the parent will also be getting a trophy and certificate. Residents of Royte's constituency in Aizawl East-2 are eligible for this prize.

"Mizoram is far below the optimum number of people to attain development in various fields because of the gradual decline in its population. Low population is a serious issue and hurdle for small communities or tribes like Mizos to survive and progress," Mr Royte said.

The prize is sponsored by a construction consultancy firm owned by Mr Royte's son.

Other Population Boosting Schemes

This isn't the first time a political or social group in the state has tried to encourage a baby boom policy. The Young Mizo Association, a civil society organisation, has also advocated a similar policy. In fact, Royte's announcement comes following their efforts. Various churches in the area have also been known to spread awareness about this.

