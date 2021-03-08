Mizoram govt is waiting for centre's direction on Myanmar refugees: state Home minister

Aizawl, Mar 8 (PTI) The Mizoram government has provided relief for the time being to people crossing over into Indian territory following military coup in Myanmar and waiting for a direction from the Centre as regard to their future stay here, state Home minister Lalchamliana said on Monday He informed the state legislative assembly that some people from Myanmar have sneaked into Mizoram in the recent days due to the volatile political situation in the neighbouring country.

'A detailed record of the identities and other particulars of the Myanmar nationals, who have entered into Mizoram due to the humanitarian crisis, is being prepared and relief is provided to them by the state government for the time being.

'And thereafter, how they should be provided shelter and relief will be decided as per the centres directive,' he said.

'As the foreigner issue is solely the centres subject, we are waiting for a direction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,' Lalchamliana said.

Fleeing persecution several people from Myanmar, including some policemen, have crossed over to Indian side and are currently taking refuge in Mizoram following the last month military coup in the Southeast Asian country.

A top police official told PTI that more than 100 Myanmar nationals have so far entered Mizoram since late February.

The exact figure of the refugees could not be ascertained now as some people are living with the locals (Mizos) and the Myanmar's Chin people, who have already settled in Mizoram, the police official said.

According to the home minister, four northeastern states- Mizoram (510 km), Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km) and Nagaland (215 km)- share 1,643 km international border with Myanmar.

Apart from Mizoram, the three other northeastern states are also believed to be facing refugee influx from Myanmar due to the present political scenario triggered by the last month military coup in the neighbouring country, he said.

Story continues

Lalchamliana said that India is not bound by the legal obligations to protect refugees as it is not a signatory to the United Nations Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 protocol.

Earlier on March 5, the Myanmar government had asked Mizorams Champhai district administration to return eight Myanmar policemen, who apparently fled their country to take refuge in Mizoram.

An official of the Mizoram home department said they have informed the matter to Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government is waiting for the centre's direction. PTI COR SNS SNS