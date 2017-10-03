Mizoram asks central forces to tighten vigil along border

Aizawl, Oct 3 (IANS) The Mizoram government has asked central security forces to tighten vigil along India's border with neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh to prevent influx of illegal immigrants, especially Rohingyas, a Minister said on Tuesday.

The mountainous, northeastern state of Mizoram has a 510-km border with Mynamar and 318 km with Bangladesh, guarded by Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force, respectively.

"After a central government advisory, our government asked both forces to increase security along the Myanmar and Bangladesh borders. Accordingly, additional troopers have been deployed," Mizoram Home Minister R. Lalzirliana said.

"The state's own security personnel posted near border villages have also been directed to remain on high alert in view of refugee influx from Myanmar to Bangladesh."

The Minister said it was, however, unlikely that the Rohingyas would enter Mizoram since Rakhine province in Myanmar from where they have fled is quite far from the Indian state.

Around 170 refugees from Myanmar's Arakan, who entered Mizoram last month and took shelter in Lawngtlai district in southern Mizoram, returned to their homes in early September.

These refugees had fled Arakan due to recent clashes between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Liberation Army, a militant outfit.

A Mizoram Home Department official said Home Ministry's Special Secretary (Internal Security) Rina Mittal and Joint Secretary (North-East) Satyender Garg last month visited Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur.

--IANS

sc/tsb/dg