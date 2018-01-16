Mitsu Chavda meets HM Rajnath Singh on her solo pan-India 'Ride for soldiers'

Mitsu Chavda a women biker on her quest met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on her way to solo pan-India 'Ride for soldiers'. 23-year-old rider from Surat, Mitsu started her nationwide ride on November 26, 2017 to create awareness for paraplegic soldiers. She aims to travel more than 102 cities and 17000 Km across India. She got inspiration from two of her soldier friends who got badly injured in the battlefield. Glad on meeting Rajnath Singh, she said that she has met him earlier and he is very down to earth. She has covered 11000 Km so far and her journey has been friendly so far, she added.