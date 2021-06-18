To Govt's 'Abide by Indian Law' Rap, Twitter's 'We Follow Our Own Policies' Reply

Two representatives of Twiter appeared before the parliamentary standing committee for information and technology today where they faced grueling scrutiny over some of the microblogging platform’s recent policies and decisions. The Twitter officials had been summoned to appear before the committee over issues related to misuse of the platform and protection of citizens’ rights.

Twitter India’s public policy manager Shagufta Kamran and legal counsel Ayushi Kapoor deposed before the panel chaired by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor.

Sources told CNN_News18 that MPs from the ruling BJP did not mince any words as they conveyed to Twitter that the social media site was not above the law of the land. Members also warned that it may face hefty fines if violations continue.

“Does Twitter think their policy is above law?” the representatives were asked, according to a source privy to the development.

Twitter’s policy should be guided by law of land, the platform was told,

to which they reportedly said, “We follow our own policies”, adding that their policies were as important as the Indian government’s laws and that both are uncompromisable also what Twitter said that they promote healthy tweets also…

BJPMP said that if Twitter was promoting Tweet then it was a violation of the IT policy

Twitter and the Centre have been at loggerheads over several issues for the last few months. The microblogging site had faced backlash when it briefly removed the ‘blue tick’ verification badge from the personal account of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and of several senior RSS functionaries, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Twitter representatives have also been questioned about their appointment process for the post of a compliance officer who is competent to decide on flagging off to which they said they will respond in writing and that they need to consult before answering because they are not the competent authority.

“Who is the competent authority?” they were asked.

Earlier, Delhi Police had sent a notice to Twitter, seeking an explanation of how it described an alleged “Congress toolkit” against the Central government as manipulated media. The police reportedly had also questioned Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari on May 31 and visited the Twitter India offices in Delhi and Gurgaon on May 24 over the toolkit issue.

Twitter recently was also embroiled in a controversy as it branded BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet as ‘manipulated media’ over the alleged toolkit of the Congress party. The Indian government has stepped in and asked Twitter not to pass any judgment in the matter which was under investigation.

After losing out on any legal shell, now the government of Uttar Pradesh has also filed an FIR against the social blogging site along with a host of others including a journalist for sharing fake news relating to a man being assaulted in Loni in Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from Arunima)

