Misty Tuesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) It was a misty morning in the national capital here on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The weather office has predicted clear sky ahead.

"The sky will be clear throughout the rest of the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius," an India Meteorological Department official said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 85 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 35 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

