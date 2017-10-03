Misty Tuesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) It was a misty Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 21.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will remain mainly clear during the day with mist in the morning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 63 per cent.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and minimum at 21 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

--IANS

aks/ksk