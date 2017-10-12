Misty Thursday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) It was a misty Thursday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the weather office said.

"It is likely to remain mainly cloudy, with mist in the morning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 82 per cent.

Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 35.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

--IANS

aks/in