Misty Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) It was a misty Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 22.0 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will remain mainly clear during the day with mist in the morning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84 per cent.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and minimum at 23 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

--IANS

vn/ksk