Mission Shakti: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis congratulates hardworking scientists for great achievement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hailed Mission Shakti and congratulated all hardworking scientists and entire team for the great achievement and making entire Nation proud. "Nation's scientists who successfully launched the anti-satellite (ASAT) missile capability showed the world that India is emerging as a tactical strength in sky also," said Fadnavis. Country today became 'a space superpower' by becoming the fourth country to acquire anti-satellite capability informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation.