Mission Shakti: We developed A-SAT weapon for safety of nation, says FM Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hailed Mission Shakti project. While congratulating the scientists for their hard work and also for making the country proud, the finance minister said that India is a peace loving country and it doesn't develop A-SAT weapon to attack on any country. "We made A-SAT weapon for the protection of our nation, like our nuclear doctrine 'No First Use, credible deterrent," said Jaitley.