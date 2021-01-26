Mission Paani Waterthon: Watch the Live Telecast of CNN-News18’s Jal Pratigya Diwas Here

In an attempt to embed the values of better water conservation and hygiene in our national conscience, Network18 and Harpic India will today hold Mission Paani Waterthon. Inspiring the nation into action, the marathon is set to feature notable individual like Lt. Col. SG Dalvi, who has spearheaded a new movement to conserve rainwater, or Amla Ruia, who works to combat water shortage across India. Also in attendance would be remarkable young activists, like Licipriya Kanjugam, one of the youngest climate activists in the world, and Naina Lal Kidwai, a banking veteran who now works to alleviate India’s water crisis.

Viewers will be treated to a masterclass in classical dance, with performances by renowned danseuse, Mallika Sarabhai, Esha Deol and many more. Also taking the stage during the event will be Swarathma and Indian Ocean, popular Indian folk rock bands, whose soulful melodies will resonate with the profundity of the cause of water and hygiene, and Shaan, one of Indie pop’s original superstars. These featured performances will be accompanied by other major highlights, including a special appearance by the campaign ambassador for Mission Paani, Akshay Kumar.

While the Mission Paani Waterthon will be a grand stage to celebrate efforts for water conservations and hygiene, it will also provide the perfect platform for policymakers and thought leaders to chart out the road ahead. With tall personalities in attendance, like Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Laxman Narsimhan, CEO, RB Hygiene, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister, it will be a gathering of those who have the vision and the authority to lead the change. And the Mission Paani Waterthon will be the perfect moment for them to voice their opinions and share ideas for a healthier future.

It’s highly symbolic that the Mission Paani Waterthon takes place on India’s Republic Day. Through the 8 hour event, which will be broadcast live on Network18’s TV and digital channels, we will mark a change in our national discussion on water conservation and hygiene, and help make it an inalienable part of the idea of India.

Mission Paani, an initiative by CNN News18 and Harpic India is leading a drive to save India’s precious water resources and make hygiene a way of life. You can contribute to the cause by taking a Jal Pratigya. Visit www.news18.com/mission-paani

Watch the Waterthon LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AU9HIGO_cc4