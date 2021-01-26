Mission Paani Waterthon: Need of hour to raise awareness on water conservation, says Nitin Gadkari

Joining Network18's Mission Paani Waterthon, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari pointed to the Buldhana model of water conservation.

"It helped solve water problem of 152 villages," he said.

He added that while soil was obtained for construction of the highway, the goal of water conservation was also attained with minimal cost in Maharashtra's drought-prone Buldhana.

Buldhana receives less rainfall and faced shortage of water. But with this model in 2019, farmers of 152 villages benefited as it helped recharge the ground water.

Soil was extracted from rivers, nullahs and other natural and man-made water bodies in and around the area where water the new highway was being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Working in collaboration with a teams of PWD engineers, the water holding capacity of these water bodies was increased.

A total of 5,510 TCM (thousand cubic meters) storage capacity was created, benefiting around 152 villages, Gadkari informed.

Gadkari said such a model of water conservation will definitely help resolve the water crisi of parched districts in Maharashtra like Vidharba. "India faces water crisis, but there is no water shortage," he said, adding that there is a need for awareness on water conservation.

