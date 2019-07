The trailer of Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari has just hit the web. The film tells the tale of how India made commendable achievements in space with the Mars Orbiter Mission. Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal will bring forth the country's first interplanetary mission.