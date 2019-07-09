'Mission Mangal' teaser takes off to narrate an incredible true story

After piquing the curiosity of fans with the poster multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar has now dropped the film's teaser. Akshay will be essaying the role of Rakesh Dhawan. The 45-second teaser also gives glimpses into the lives of the characters essayed by Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and HR Dattatrey as the ten-second countdown is heard in the background. The teaser was shared by the actor on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki. 'Mission Mangal' is set to take off on August 15 this year.