'Mission Mangal' start cast kick-start promotions

'Mission Mangal' is all set to hit the screens this Independence Day. Ahead of its release, the team has started with the promotional leg of the film. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, along with actress Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu were seen promoting the film in Mumbai. The film narrates the tale of India's first successful Mars mission 'Mangalyaan'. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, 'Mission Mangal' is touted as India's first space film, which follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film will hit the screens on August 15, 2019.