'Mission Mangal' star cast gives a sneak peek into their characters

With just a week to go for the release of the multi-starrer film 'Mission Mangal', zest is at an all- time high among moviegoers. Keeping the enthusiasm alive, the star cast of the film has shared a sneak peek of their characters. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi took to Instagram to describe in the brief the roles they essay in the film. The movie, based on the story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving extraordinary goals. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15.