'Mission Mangal' enters 100 crore club, tweets Sonakshi Sinha

Film 'Mission Mangal' entered the Rs 100 crore mark on August 20, incidentally on the same day that India's ambitious lunar mission 'Chandrayaan 2' entered moon's orbit. Sonakshi Sinha who stars in the film shared the news on her Twitter account. "Mission Mangal has entered the 100-crore club, and Chandrayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit... DUNIYA SE BOLO COPY THAAAAAT!!!!!" she tweeted. After a bumper opening, Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Mangal' struck gold at the box office. The film managed to mint Rs 97.56 over the weekend according to Taran Adarsh, film critic and trade analyst. According to estimates, the film has earned around Rs 40 crores on day 2 and 3 of its release thus registering a total of Rs. 70.02 crore till Saturday at the Box Office. 'Mission Mangal' features Akshay as Rakesh Dhawan along with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary.