'Mission Mangal' cast spotted at airport in Mumbai

The ensemble cast of 'Mission Mangal' was spotted at Mumbai airport. With just a couple of days to go for the release of 'Mission Mangal', the star cast is keeping up the enthusiasm alive for the viewers. Akshay Kumar who is playing pivotal role in the film was captured in grey outfit along with Tapsee Pannu donned her look in red floral dress.The film narrates the tale of India's first successful mars mission 'Mangalyaan'. Cast posed for the camera. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15.