'Mission Mangal' belongs to five leading ladies: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar believes that his upcoming 'Mission Mangal' is not only about highlighting ISRO's achievement but is an ode to all the female scientists who played a part in the mission. "This movie belongs to these five girls played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. This is their movie," the 51-year old said. However, the movie will show 17 scientists and engineers collaborating on India's Mars' mission, but Akshay wants to tell all the women that "they are great". Akshay, will be seen in the role of Rakesh Dhawan, a senior scientist in the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). 'The film's teaser took off yesterday to a tremendous response. 'Mission Mangal' is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on 15th August 2019. This is not the first time that actor will be seen bringing a true story on the celluloid. He has also acted in some untold tales like Airlift, Rustom and Kesari.