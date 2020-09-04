Mission Karmayogi programme initiated in Goa through CMO, says Pramod Sawat

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 4 (ANI): Mission Karmayogi programme has been initiated in Goa and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant is personally monitoring the same, said Goa Chief Minister.

"This programme has been initiated in Goa through the CMO and I am personally monitoring the same. We have already conducted orientation workshops for 17 departments and we have planned to conduct 70 more workshops in the near future," Sawant tweeted.

"I congratulate PM Narendra Modi Ji and welcome his decision to grant cabinet approval for Mission Karmayogi programme for capacity building of Central Government employees," he wrote in another tweet.

CM Sawant further stated that Goa has taken similar steps to revamp the state administration and make it responsive to the people's needs.

"Some of our key focus areas include making our workforce realise their responsibility towards the people, problem solving methods by way of out of the box strategies, and ways and means to promote village economy that will propel our vision of Atmanirbhar Goa," Sawant tweeted.

"Our ultimate aim is to provide prompt, transparent and efficient governance and delivery of services to our people," he added.

The Union Cabinet has approved the launch of a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)with an institutional framework that includes Prime Minister's Public Human Resources (HR) Council, Capacity Building Commission, Special Purpose Vehicle for owning and operating the digital assets and technological platform for online training and Coordination Unit headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled. (ANI)

