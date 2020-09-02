Mission Karmayogi is landmark reform, will end culture of working in silos: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Mission Karmayogi, approved by the union cabinet on Wednesday, is a landmark reform for the 21st century which will end the culture of working in silos and bring out new work culture.

The minister, who made a series of tweets, said the reform will not only provide a mechanism for government functionaries to improve their own performance but also enable them to fulfil and live up to the aspirations of New India.

"To bring a transformational change in civil services, cabinet today approved MissionKarmayogi. I thank PM Narendra Modiji for this visionary reform. This holistic and comprehensive scheme will focus on individual as well as institutional capacity building," he said.

Shah said goal-driven and constant training will empower and sensitize the civil servants to ensure accountability and transparency in the system.

"It is a landmark reform for the 21st century which will end the culture of working in silos and bring out new work culture. Goal driven and constant training will empower & sensitize the civil servants to ensure accountability and transparency in the system," he said.

"This reform will not only provide a mechanism for Govt functionaries to improve their own performance but also enable them to fulfill and live upto the aspirations of NewIndia. Modi govt is fully committed towards building of a future-ready civil service," he added.

The Union Cabinet approved the launch of a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)with an institutional framework that includes Prime Minister's Public Human Resources (HR) Council, Capacity Building Commission, Special Purpose Vehicle for owning and operating the digital assets and technological platform for online training and Coordination Unit headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled. (ANI)