'Mission Gange' - an expedition to spread awareness about clean Ganga

A large number of devotees take a dip into River Ganga every day to wash away their sins. And it remains significant to keep the holiest River in its purest form. The National Mission for Clean Ganga has been making several efforts to rejuvenate and conserve Ganga, as the River is also a lifeline to millions of people who live along its course and depend on it for their daily needs. Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to scale Mt. Everest, along with a 40-member team, is on a month-long rafting expedition `Mission Gange' to clean the river and spread awareness about waste management. Organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga or NMCG, along with Tata Steels, the expedition team will be rafting through the Ganges-waters across seven major cities of India during a month-long journey. In an attempt to provide further vitality to the government's flagship programme of "Namami Gange"- the expedition team will reach out to thousands of people, especially young men and women in order to make them understand the importance of the mightyGanga. They will be visiting multiple schools and institutions as part of the mission and to rope in more people and infuse energy into making the project a success. Her team is already extensively involved in cleaning and educating people around River Ganga. Some critics raised apprehensions on the colossal task of cleaning the river. However, stepped up efforts of the government, enforced by common people's participation, are paying off. In a major boost to the government's spirit, not just locals but tourists are also acknowledging that Ganga is now cleaner. Whether it's the river surface cleaning, bio-diversity conservation, afforestation or public awareness - the sustained multi-pronged efforts by the government have yielded tangible results. Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Rajiv Ranjan is quite confident of meeting his deadlines of rejuvenating the river. Thousands of people are dependent on river Ganga for the array of their life-supporting activities- ranging from daily household chores to irrigation to business. But an imprudent usage of its water in last few decades had rendered Ganga polluted and even toxic at places. However, with timely identification of the problem and corrective measures of restoring originality, the Government of India is successfully taking giant strides to make Ganga clean.