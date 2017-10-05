We Are Missing Prabhas’ Baahubali Charm In His Latest Picture With Saina Nehwal

Baahubali fame Prabhas has made everyone crazy with its mega presence and the stars have over and over again gone gaga over it. From Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor to Raveena Tandon, many tinsel town stars are smitten by Amrendra Baahubali. Now, there is one more fan of the Tollywood star who had a fangirl moment with Prabhas. The ace badminton player Saina Nehwal and her family were snapped with Prabhas. She even posted, ‘With the Baahubali’. It has been almost a year since the magnum opus hit the screens but his craze refuses to die down.

Now those who are his ardent fans, might know that he is all set to enthrall the fans in his next action flick, ‘Saaho’. He will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in this Telugu film. But what is making us wonder is whether this is the actual look from the film?

With the Bahubali (Prabhas) … pic.twitter.com/OjgbptPbw5 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 5, 2017









Prabhas as Amrendra Baahubali has made an impact on the hearts of the fans. His aura was something that was utterly mesmerizing and cannot be compared with any of his other roles till date. Baahubali has unknowingly set a bench mark for Prabhas and his fans would not settle in for something less than that. However, if this is the look that he will be carrying in Saaho, then it might majorly disappoint everyone. (ALSO READ: Prabhas Reveals All About His Real Equation With Anushka Shetty)

The look Prabhas has in these snaps are too simple for his next action flick. Of course, there is no denying that he is and always will be a superstar despite any look that he dons. Still, Prabhas has gained some major fan following because of Baahubali franchise and the fans just expect something as magical as that film. Did you like this look?