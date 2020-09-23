‘MISSING’: Data. C/O: Modi Govt. If Found, Report Immediately

URGENT: Data and Accountability have gone missing in New India. First reported in Parliament. Here's the lookout notice with all the details.

When D Ata went missing, she was carrying the following items:

1. Deaths and Job Losses of Migrant Workers

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, 14 September, told Parliament that it has no data available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives or livelihoods during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry also added that since no such data was maintained, there was no question of giving compensation to the victims’ next of kin.

2. Farmer Suicides

