‘Missed UGC Scholarship Due To Delayed Admission’: DU Students

University Grants Commission (UGC) provides scholarships to students from the SC/ST communities, a single girl child, minorities, university first-rank holders, and other reserve categories’ students through its various schemes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the admission processes were delayed at Delhi University and we, the students of the 2020-21 batch from the Faculty of Law, were unable to apply for all the scholarships.

The last date to fill the application form at the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) was 20 January 2021 and our classes started on 25 January. As a student rightly points out,

"“The mandatory field that we had to fill in the form was the roll number. How can I provide the roll number if the admission process has not been completed?”" - Saurabh Rai, First-year Student, DU

The scholarship helps the students a lot. If you live in a city like Delhi, Rs 4,500 is a big amount that can help them survive a month.

Several students are able to afford high quality education due to the scholarships. Because of the pandemic, learning has shifted online and colleges are shut. This created a lot of confusion and as a result, we missed the deadline to apply for the scholarships.

"“If I don’t get this scheme, and if I am not given the time to fill the scholarship (form), then I might have to withdraw my admission from LLB because I won’t be able to meet the expenses.”" - Dinesh Chand Meena, first-year student, DU

The National Commission For Backward Classes (NCBC) has also written to the UGC regarding the issue raised by us.

Students have requested the UGC to understand this pressing issue and reopen the National Scholarship Portal for us to fill the form, so that deserving students don’t miss out on the opportunity to build their careers.

(The Quint reached out to the UGC and the response is awaited. The response would be added when received.)

