We missed Keane during our first game: ATK's Zequinha

Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) Robbie Keane was missed when ATK played a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters against Kerala Blasters in Kochi in Indian Super League (ISL)'s opening match, club's Portuguese midfielder Zequinha said on Wednesday.

The 30-year old, who was part of the 0-0 draw and played full 90 minutes, went on to add that not having the mercurial former Tottenham Hotspur and LA Galaxy forward was not a feel-good factor for the players.

"All the players of ATK are good. Robbie Keane is of course a big player. He played many years in England and went to America and won four titles. He is a big player and everybody knows this. We missed Robbie Keane," Zequinha told reporters days ahead of ATK's first home game against FC Pune City on Sunday.

"If he plays, the team feels better. When you look at him, he is an inspiration," Zequinha added.

Keane is expected to miss the first 2-3 matches for the defending champions due to injury which forced the Ireland player to head home.

Zequinha started his youth career with Victoria FC and Portuguese giants Porto.

He climbed through the ranks by playing for Porto's B side. He has several stints with Portuguese clubs such as Tourizense, Penafiel, Gondomar and Gil Vicente and made a permanent move to SC Olhanense in the Portuguese League itself.

In 2011, he moved to Greece to play for AEL FC, followed by a move to Panthrakikos FC in 2013. He returned to Portugal to play with Victoria FC, FC Arouca and CD Nacional. He has also played for Portugal in their U-20 side.

--IANS

dm/pur/vm