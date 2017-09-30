'You will be missed dearly': B-town mourns Tom Alter's death

Bollywood celebrities have mourned the death of veteran theatre, television and film actor Tom Alter, who breathed his last on Friday night after losing his battle against skin cancer. Many celebs, including Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, took to Twitter to express their grief. Known for starring in television shows like 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and 'Zabaan Sambhalke', Tom Alter was an American-origin actor settled in India and was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2008. Apart from acting in over 300 movies and numerous TV shows, Alter was the first person to interview cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. His sudden death has come as a huge shock to the Indian film fraternity.