Actress Lara Dutta, who was away from the lime light now back on work as she mentored aspiring candidates for the annual context of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva- Miss Universe India 2017. Model turned actress Lara Dutta, recently attended the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017 bloggers meet in Mumbai along with actress Urvashi Rautela, who looks stunning in colorful combination of a skirt and top during the event.