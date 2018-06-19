Miss India pageant 2018: Kareena, Madhuri, Jacqueline will add Glamour

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, whose family belongs to Haryana and lives in the capital, is going to perform at a glittering ceremony on Tuesday when her successor will be chosen at the Miss India contest.stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit Nene will add glamour to the show with their performances. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Karan Johar will host the beauty pageant's finale, while Manushi along with Irrfan Pathan, K.L. Rahul, Kunal Kapoor and Malaika Arora will be the judges.