Miscreants attempt to mix rat poison in water tank at Madrasa run by ex-vice president's wife

In a shocking incident, two men attempted to mix rat poison in a water tank installed at a Madarsa, which is headed by the wife of former Vice-President of India, Hameed Ansari in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh. A student, Afzal studying in Class 7 caught the miscreants red-handed when they were trying to mix rat poison, and alerted the staff. The Madrasa, run by Salma Ansari, has over 3,600 students. A complaint was later lodged at the Civil Lines police station. Madrasa warden, Junaid Siddiqui, informed that the student had gone to drink water from the cooler when he saw two men attempting to mix some powder.