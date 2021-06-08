‘Misconceived, No Merit’: Ramdev Replies to Legal Notice Over His ‘Allopathy Stupid Science’ Remark

Responding to a legal notice by a medical professionals’ association over his comments against doctors and allopathic medicines, yoga guru Ramdev said it has no merit and is based on inadequate information.

Ramdev also said the notice — sent by Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) — took note of just one portion of the viral video, which carried his controversial comments, from an hour-long meeting, Hindustan Times reported.

“The notice issued by you … is completely misconceived, devoid of merits, and has been issued on the basis of incomplete information,” he said, asking the association to withdraw the notice immediately.

He further said that in the video he was just questioning the excessive use of experimental therapy, and asserted that his comments were blown out of proportion. He also reiterated that he has no negative thoughts for any discipline of medicine.

FAIMA general secretary Suvrankar Datta said they would seek legal opinion.

“…we shall be working along with… IMA and other doctor associations to decide our next course of action,” he added.

Datta also said they would be initiating a nationwide meeting of all major associations this week to decide on the major issues, including violence against doctors.

The controversy

Ramdev had last month said, “Allopathy is a stupid and diwaliya science.” In the same video, Ramdev also claimed that “lakhs and lakhs of people died because of administering allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen” amid the Covid-19 crisis.

He later “withdrew” the controversial remarks hours after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to take them back.

Vardhan said that Ramdev’s words were not only insulting to scores of Covid warriors, but were hurtful to the citizens too.

Following Ramdev’s rant against allopathy, the Indian Medical Association sent him a legal notice, asking him to recall his words and to publish a written apology in national newspapers.

