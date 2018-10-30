Mirzapur girl wins digital cookery show

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Akanksha Khatri, who hails from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, has emerged the winner of digital food reality show "India's Digital Chef".

The show was conceived and created by One Digital Entertainment with judges Sanjeev Kapoor, Saransh Goila and Amrita Raichand.

After 15 episodes and four distinct stages of cook-offs, Akanksha, an air hostess by profession and home chef by passion, won the final round against Rashmi Ahuja.

"Cooking was my dream and now to finally be able to pursue it as a career with One Digital Entertainment's support is too exciting. I can't wait to start cooking in my dream kitchen, start making more delectable recipes and share with you all," Akanksha said in a statement.

She has won a cooking range and a water purifier. One Digital Entertainment will now invest in her to provide her with mentoring, production and marketing support to build her own digital properties across platforms in order to pursue her dream of becoming a chef.

Kapoor said: "It is heartening to see so much talent lying around in the corners of our country hence it's an amazing feeling to be a part of this show with other judges to find such talented home chefs. I am quite excited to see what the second season has in store."

To this, Gurpreet Singh, co-founder of One Digital Entertainment, added: "It has been a great experience for us to make this show and we are already beginning work on season 2."

