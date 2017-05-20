Mirza-Shvedova storm into Italian Open semis

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Curfew was relaxed for 18 hours today in Banswara district where communal clashes broke out last week. With the situation returning to normalcy, the curfew was further relaxed today from 5 AM to 11 PM, police said. Tension broke out in Banswara city area on Thursday last week during a religions […]

Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan booked their place in the semi-finals of the Italian Open following a straight-sets victory in their women’s doubles clash here last evening.

The third seeded duo registered a convincing 6-4, 6-1 win over the Italian pair of Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani in a one-sided quarter-final clash that lasted only one hour and eight minutes .

Mirza and Shvedova will now lock horns with the Taiwanese- Slovakian team of Chan Yung-jan and Martina Hingis for a place in the summit showdown.

For the new team of Mirza and Shvedova, who joined forces only last week, this will indeed be a tough challenge.

In the men’s doubles clash, Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas suffered a major blow as they knocked out of the tournament after going down against fourth seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

After going down in the first set, the Indian- Uruguayan duo bounced back in the second before slumping to a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2), 10-12 defeat to Herbert and Mahut in their last-eight encounter.

Last month, Bopanna and Cueves swept aside the Spanish duo of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez to clinch Monte Carlo Masters title.(ANI)

